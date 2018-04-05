Millard Pollock

Millard Sebring Pollock, 90, passed away peacefully of natural causes on the morning of March 14, 2018 with his children at his side.

A recent resident of Clemson Downs in Clemson, SC, Millard was born in Brooklyn, NY. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Jean Elizabeth Conner Pollock, his parents John M. and Beatrice S. Pollock, Uncle Price W. “Unkie” Sebring, step-mother Eleanor W. Pollock, and sister Karen L. Pollock. He grew up on Long Island in Brooklyn and Port Washington, NY, graduating from Port Washington Sr. HS. He earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, NJ, where he was also a member of Theta Xi fraternity. A US Army veteran, he served in WWII. After 35 years with Long Island Lighting Co. Millard retired as Vice President of Electric Production. He spent much of his life on Long Island living in Port Washington and Fort Salonga, and summering in Cutchogue. He and Jean retired to Keowee Key, Salem, SC where they designed, built and decorated their home on Lake Keowee.

Millard enjoyed boating, hunting, shooting sports, general DIY activities and building. He had been active in Oconee County Habitat for Humanity and The Lions Club. Both Jean and Millard were involved in church activities at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Seneca, SC, and St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Port Washington, NY where they met and were married.

Millard will be dearly missed by his family, daughter Sharon E. Pollock and husband Jim DeLuzio of Cranston, RI, son Brian M. Pollock and wife Susan Pollock of Keowee Key, Salem, SC, grandchildren Heather and Matthew Harris, Justin and Betsy Pollock, Leonardo DeLuzio, Daniel DeLuzio, and great-grandsons Henry and Conner Harris.

Memorial services for both Millard and Jean will be conducted on May 12, 2018 at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Seneca, SC.

In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute in his honor to The Church of the Ascension, 214 Northampton Road, Seneca, SC 29672 Tel: 864-882-2006.