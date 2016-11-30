Michele (Mike) DeFeo, 81, of Port Washington, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family after several years of battling Alzheimer’s disease.

He was born on Sept. 30, 1935, in Santo Stefano del Sole, Italy, to loving parents Rosa and Vito.

He immigrated to Port Washington in 1958 where he first worked as a mason/landscaper. He went back to Italy shortly after to marry his love, Maria Russo, whom he brought back with him to America. Together they purchased a home on Middle Neck Road and quickly began a family. They had three children, Vito, Rosemarie and Grace.

In 1979, he began working for The Town of North Hempstead’s Highway Department, where he had a 20-year long career. He was a member of the Sons of Italy for 30 years and an usher at St. Peter’s Church. His greatest passion was landscaping and his yard was truly a garden of Eden. Every year he made his own wine and tomato sauce. He enjoyed good food and drink, socializing and playing golf. He spent most of his free time surrounded by family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, his children, their spouses Carol, Michael and Scott, and nine grandchildren, Alexandria, Adriana, Isabella, Gabriella, Brianna, Julianna, Michael, Kenneth, Caroline, and his loving brother and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews.