Memories of Port Washington

By Louise LoPinto Hutchison

I grew up in Port Washington with my older brother, Chris, and younger sister, Andrea, in the unique, contemporary house designed by my architect parents. We lived near the water, and spent lots of time exploring the beach and neighborhood.

My siblings and I attended Sands Point Elementary, Manorhaven Elementary, Sousa Junior High and Paul D. Schreiber High School, where I was in the Class of 1973. Port was a wonderful place to grow up, and I have many, many great memories, including…

Bike Riding All Around Town

I loved riding my bike, and even used it to more efficiently sell Girl Scout cookies (more sales) and go trick-or-treating (more candy) on Halloween. When I was in high school, my friends and I had a great time riding in town on summer evenings when it had cooled off and there was little traffic.

Bowling at Bay BowlEach Sunday after attending mass at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Manorhaven, my dad first took my brother, sister and me to Carnel’s in the King Kullen shopping center to pick up a Sunday New York Times. Then, we went to Bay Bowl for a few games. I always searched the bowling ball racks until I found my favorite ball, #342.

Ice Cream at Tastee Freez

I loved soft-serve ice cream, and going to Tastee Freez in Manorhaven was a special treat. My dad, who grew up in Brooklyn (like many of our friends’ parents), called it custard.

The Navy Base on Sands Point Preserve

I remember visiting an elementary school friend at her home near this grand estate, which, in the 1960s, was used as a Navy base. Her father worked for the government, and there was a line of mobile homes where the government workers temporarily lived, along the road leading to the estate; the offices were in the mansion.

The New Public Library

Until high school, we went to the old public library near the Beacon movie theater. It was a nice, old building, but the space and facilities were limited. In the summer, before air conditioning, the sound of a large fan hummed throughout the children’s room. When the beautiful, new, contemporary library opened, the whole community was very excited, and

it quickly became a central gathering place in town. When it first opened, they had very cool dome chairs that kids loved to sit in. It’s still a terrific library today.