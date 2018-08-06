Mayor Addresses Manorhaven

As reported in the July 25 edition of the Port Washington News, Manorhaven resident Christopher Aguilar, 33, a known MS-13 member, was arrested for assaulting a male, 54, with a glass beer bottle on June 17, charged with second-degree assault and arraigned on July 23 at first district court in Hempstead.

At the July 26 monthly Village of Manorhaven Board of Trustees meeting, Mayor Jim Avena spoke out on the arrest.

“I know it’s been reported by the local newspapers regarding the arrest of a member of MS-13 which concerns us all, however, I did speak to the deputy inspector of the third precinct who reassured me that there is no concern about MS-13 activity in our area,” said Avena. “The police chief also said the same thing—that there are no concerns. It was an isolated incident. They’re obviously well-aware of MS-13 as is everybody on Long Island.

I’m feeling very comfortable based on those discussions that we have nothing to worry about. We will be monitoring it and we will make sure to keep the public informed.”

Avena stated that Aguilar was released on bail of $15,000 with his first court appearance set for Sept. 9.

At the meeting, the board approved a motion to accept a quote from Albertson Electric to install an additional light pole in the village hall parking lot, which clerk Sharon Natalie Abramski explained comes after a vandalism incident in the far corner of the lot. The board also approved a motion to accept a quote from Total Security for a security camera system upgrade for village hall and three additional cameras for new locations, allowing for total coverage.

Approved resolutions included the granting of perimeter and mooring permits and a SEQRA type two determination for the sewer project which had to be enacted as the village is applying for a $2.5 million grant for the project.

“We all hope that we get this grant for $2.5 million,” said Avena. “It would be wonderful in moving our project forward.”

The village will hold a work session on Aug. 9, where it will discuss ongoing projects, and a board meeting on Aug. 30 where local laws will be discussed.