Maryllew (Falconer) Panzig, 75, of Magnolia passed away. Maryllew was born in Port Washington on May 21, 1942, to Fredrick S. and Dorothea Jane Hamm Falconer. As a child she was sickly but overcame her illness to become a great lady.

Maryllew was a graduate of the Port Washington school system and attended Roberts Wesleyan College. She was very active in Port Singers and appeared in several shows.

Maryllew married her husband Dietmar Panzig on June 29, 1969. During her life, Maryllew, the “Crafter Lady”, had touched many lives in New York, New Jersey and Delaware. Besides being a wife, she worked for New York State Family Court on Long Island, the Somerset Press in Somerset, NJ, and the Cherry Hill Board of Education for more than 25 years. Maryllew was Republican Committee Woman in Manville, NJ. She also volunteered with the Cadet Marching Band for 10 years and was a childcare provider for many years.

Maryllew attended Eagles Nest Church in Milton, DE. She was passionate about her crafts that she knitted, crocheted, painted and stitched. She loved showing and teaching her crafts to children of all ages.

Maryllew is survived by her husband of 48 and a half years Dietmar Panzig, her brother Fred Falconer, her nephews Jeff A. Hale and Scott Falconer, her niece Grace Falconer, her great nephews Colin Hale, Scott Falconer, Jr., and Trevor Hale and her great niece Tori Hale. She was preceded in death by her sister Georgiana Falconer Hale and by her nephew Norman Hale, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Maryllew’s honor to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com.