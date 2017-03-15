Mary Frances Teta

Mary Frances Teta, age 83, formerly of Port Washington and recently of Campbell, CA, passed away on March 6 in Portales, NM. Mary was the beloved mother of Sharon, Marianne, Jeanette, Jerry and John; loving grandmother of Jacob, Lukas, Austin, Chelsea, Rachel, Daniela, G. Grant, Garrett and Giovanni; and cherished sister of Pat, Amato, Phyllis, and Frances, and the late Elizabeth, Theresa, Madeline, and Nicholas. Funeral Mass to be held on March 18 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s of Alcantara Church. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Catholic Charities www.catholiccharitiesusa.org.

