Mary Ann Peneski, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Nov. 8 at the age of 77. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and the many friends that Mary Ann had touched in some small way with her kindness and generosity.

Mary Ann was born and raised in Port Washington and graduated from Paul D. Schreiber High School. She began her career at the Naval Training Center in Sands Point. She worked many years for the Port Washington School District and later retired from the Port Washington Water District. She was a longtime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Port Washington Fire Department.

Mary Ann was one of three children born to the late Jess and Victoria Salerno. She is predeceased by her husband, Richard, who she was married to for 50 years. Their love was admired by all who knew them. Mary Ann will forever be remembered by her brother John; children, Donna and Richard; her son-in-law Sean and daughter-in-law Lee Ann; her treasured grandchildren, Katherine, Sean and Michael; caring in-laws Barbara and May; along with countless other friends and family who were blessed to know her.

Mary Ann loved spending time with her family and friends. She had a special way of making everyone around her feel loved. Services were held Thursday, Nov. 10, and Friday, Nov. 11, at Atlantic Hook & Ladder Company. The Roman Catholic Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, Nov. 12, at St. Peter of Alcantara Roman Catholic Church. Burial followed at Nassau Knolls Cemetery.