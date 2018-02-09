We deeply mourn the loss of our dear friend and partner Mark Jordan. He was a man of immense loyalty, character and integrity.

Mark grew up in Manhasset and graduated from New York Institute of Technology in 1990. He joined our firm in 1993 and generously devoted himself to our clients and employees every day since. This year would have marked his 25th anniversary at Gilder, Gagnon, Howe and Co.

Mark loved surfing, tennis, soccer and lacrosse, but none as much as he enjoyed picking stocks. Still, he knew how to have fun. He playfully rearranged office furniture when others weren’t looking, and on Fridays DJ Mark took song requests to broadcast from the trading room.

Above all, he was a family man, devoted to his daughter Peyton and wife Courtney.

We will miss him greatly.

—The GGHC Family