Making Port Streets Safer

Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso would like to inform the people who drive on Port Washington Boulevard at Country Club Drive that a ‘Yield’ and ‘All Traffic’ signs will be installed with a diagonal arrow pointing to the right. The New York State Department of Transportation (NYS DOT) will also paint a right turn arrow on the street. This work should be completed shortly.

“We are working to make our communities safer,” said Assemblyman D’Urso,

“Since this location was a traffic hazard and a potential for accidents, my predecessor Assemblywoman Michelle Schimel asked the NYS DOT for a traffic study to be done at this intersection.”