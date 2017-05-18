Making Port Streets Safer

By Elizabeth Johnson -
Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso would like to inform the people who drive on Port Washington Boulevard at Country Club Drive that  a ‘Yield’ and ‘All Traffic’  signs will be installed with a diagonal arrow pointing to the right.  The New York State Department of Transportation  (NYS DOT)  will also paint a right turn arrow on the street. This work should be completed shortly.

“We are working to make our communities safer,” said Assemblyman D’Urso,

“Since this location was a traffic hazard and a potential for accidents, my predecessor Assemblywoman Michelle Schimel asked the NYS DOT for a traffic study to be done at this intersection.”

