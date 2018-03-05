Lynette Batts Honored At Award Ceremony

The Town of North Hempstead held a celebration in honor of Black History Month on Feb. 8 at the “Yes We Can” Community Center in Westbury where Port resident and executive director of the Littig House Community Center Lynette Batts was honored.

“I am humbled to be recognized by the Town of North Hempstead at the Black History Month Celebration,” said Batts. “It is the work that is done in partnership with the community that is important—so I honor them not only this month, but, everyday. I wish to thank Councilwoman Dina De Giorgio for recognizing Littig House Community Center, as well as the continued support of our program and services from the Town of North Hempstead under the leadership of Supervisor Judi Bosworth.”

For the past 20 years, Batts has served as the executive director of Littig House Community Center. Under her leadership, the center has helped to better the community by addressing the needs of children and their families and by providing support services in a non-threatening environment.

During her time at Littig House, Batts developed a number initiatives including a youth council for students in grades eight through 12, fostering leadership skills in teenage students and engaging them in a dialogue about the issues facing them in their communities. She established a parent’s committee and an advisory board. She has also developed a number of student-focused afterschool programs including homework assistance, tutoring, literacy services, educational enrichment and constructive leisure.

Outside of her role with Littig House, Batts has lent her expertise and guidance to a number of other advocacy groups including The Coalition of Nassau County Youth Services, the Nassau County Nonprofit Task Force and Community Voices for Youth and Families.

She served as Co-Chairperson of the Long Island Partnership for Afterschool Education and is the Founder of the Port Washington Community Partnership. She has received numerous awards including The United Way of Long Island’s David S. Schector Memorial Award for commitment to selfless service and the Nassau BOCES Education Partner Award.

“I was proud to honor Lynette Batts because of her tireless devotion to the youth of Port Washington,” said Councilwoman Dina De Giorgio. “Lynette has done so much as the executive director of the Littig House Community Center, and I’m delighted that the entire Town of North Hempstead was able to recognize her contributions.”

The theme of this year’s event was “Black Excellence,” celebrating African American entrepreneurs. The event included music and performances by Nori Rane, the Yes We Can Community Band, LND Dance Company, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, SUNY Old Westbury’s Step Tunes, and children from the “Yes We Can” Community Center.

“Black History Month is a wonderful opportunity for all of us to learn about and celebrate accomplishments of the culture,” said Bosworth. “This year’s theme of Black Excellence allows us to highlight and honor the influential entrepreneurs and business people in our community and recognize them for the major contributions they have made to our community and Town.”