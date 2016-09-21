Luncheon For Seniors At Port’s Schreiber

Pride in Port’s Senior Citizen Luncheon will take place again this year at the Schreiber High School cafeteria on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 12:30 p.m.

The luncheon will be served by student volunteers from Schreiber High School. Activities will include a DJ and a dance performance.

This free luncheon is sponsored by Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, S.F. Falconer’s Florist and Peter & Jeri Dejana Family Foundation.

The Schreiber cafeteria is fully accessible from the entrance just north of the main entrance. Bus transportation is available to and from the luncheon. The bus will leave the Manorhaven Senior Center at 10:30 a.m., stop at the bus stop at Landmark on Main Street at 10:45 a.m. and arrive at the Long Island Rail Road station at 11 a.m., where there will be special seating for viewing the Pride in Port parade.

When the parade ends, the bus will go to Schreiber cafeteria for the luncheon. Afterwards, the bus will take the seniors back to the railroad, Landmark and the senior center. In the event of inclement weather, call 516-883-6656 for a revised bus schedule directly to Schreiber High School.