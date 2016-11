When Long Island Weekly relaunched in November 2015, it was done so with the idea of being an arts and entertainment publication covering happenings on Long Island and Manhattan. Since then, the publication has grown to include high profile celebrities, Broadway shows, five-star dining reviews, music features and an impressive array of sports coverage.

