Nassau County Police are advising motorists that the Long Island Expressway will be shutting down beginning at 7:30 am Sunday, April 2, 2017, Eastbound, between exits 44 S (Route 135) and the 13 E exit ramp of the Southbound 135 to Eastbound LIE for investigation of an April 2, 2016 accident.

The roadway is expected to reopen by 11:30 am Sunday.

Public should be advised the detail may cause traffic delays and detours during this time.