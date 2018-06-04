Locals Support Navy SEAL Foundation

More than 75 people came out to NXT GEN Fitness on Main Street to support the Navy SEAL Foundation on May 10. Organized by Port locals Hayley Foster and her husband and former Navy SEAL Brian Valenza along with NXT GEN Fitness owners Adam and Evy Cirker, the event raised more than $4,000 for the foundation that provides assistance to families who have a parent serving as a Navy SEAL.

“It was a really amazing community event,” said Foster. “Port is such an incredible community in so many ways. They’re so supportive of other people. It’s inspiring to live here just because of how much people care about each other. It’s not just a town or a place on the map. People really step up to support each other.”

The event was kicked off with the National Anthem sung by Alicia Link followed by the Nassau County Police bagpipe band. During the fundraiser, locals and Long Island Navy SEALs completed a Hero workout named after fallen hero Adam Brown, who served with Valenza.

Foster explained it was a true community event as local vendors donated goods in support including Entree, Dolphin Bookshop and Cafe, Wild Honey on Main, Bluetique, Angelo’s Hair Salon, Ayhan’s Shish Kebob, La Mottas and many more.