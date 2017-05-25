Local Talent Showcased On PATV

PATV has created a program to showcase local talent entitled Brick Wall. This program airs live bimonthly from the PATV studio located in Lake Success. This means local talent can be seen on Optimum Channel 20 and Verizon Channel 37 and streamed on two platforms: Facebook at PATV Long Island and www.patv.org/livestream—which opens up viewership to everyone with an internet connection.

If you have talent, contact PATV Programming Manager Mike Peters at mpeters@patv.org or call the office at 516-629-3710, ext. 19, to get scheduled on Brick Wall.

Interested in other PATV programs and projects? Go to our website at www.patv.org and social media platforms of Facebook: PATV Long Island; Twitter: PATV Long Island; Instagram: patvlongisland; and YouTube: PATV Long Island for more

information.

—Submitted by PATV