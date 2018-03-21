Local Election Results: All Incumbents Re-Elected

Three Port Washington villages, the Incorporated Village of Baxter Estates, the Incorporated Village of Port Washington North and the Incorporated Village of Flower Hill, had officials running uncontested for reelection on March 20. All incumbents were re-elected to their positions.

In the Baxter Estates, Trustees Douglas Baldwin and Alice M. Peckelis ran uncontested for reelection. 22 ballots and two absentee ballots were cast on March 20. There were 18 ballots were cast for Peckelis and 18 ballots were cast for Baldwin.

In Port Washington North Trustees Steven Cohen and Michael Malatino and Village Justice Sheldon Greenbaum ran unopposed for reelection. 40 ballots were cast for Cohen, 36 were cast for Malatino and two were cast for Jordan Cohen. 41 ballots were cast for Greenbaum.

In Flower Hill, Mayor Robert McNamara along with Trustees Randall Rosenbaum, Gary Lewandowski and Kate Hirsch ran unopposed for reelection. 54 ballots were cast for McNamara, 49 for Hirsch, 48 for Lewandowski and 48 for Rosenbaum.