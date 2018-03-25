Lions Club Serves Up Breakfast

The Lions Club of Port Washington served up pancakes, made-to-order omelets, sausage, bacon and more to residents who filled the second floor of the Flower Hill Hose Company 1 on March 18. Local students provided musical entertainment and the funds raised from the breakfast went toward charitable endeavors primarily within the Port Washington community including Helen Keller National Center, Lions Eye Bank, Guide Dog Foundation, Juvenile Diabetes Foundation and many others.

The Lions contribute to local food banks, youth activities and provide yearly scholarships for Schreiber High School students.

