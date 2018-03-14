Lions Club Invites All To Pancake Breakfast

The Lions Club of Port Washington welcomes everyone to its the annual Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Flower Hill Hose Company, 18 Haven Ave., Port Washington from 8a.m. to noon. This event brings together community residents of all ages for good food, fellowship and fun.

Bring a hearty appetite and be ready for a good time. It’s not just pancakes. The breakfast also includes omelets to order, bacon, sausage, fruit and beverages. There is live entertainment, a raffle and face painting. Breakfast tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children. Children under 3 eat free.

The funds raised are for charitable endeavors primarily within the Port Washington community. The Lions primary emphasis is on assisting individuals with vision loss. We support local charities and organizations including Helen Keller National Center, Lions Eye Bank, Guide Dog Foundation, Juvenile Diabetes Foundation and many others. The Lions contribute to local food banks, youth activities and provide yearly scholarships for Schreiber High School students. Every dollar raised goes toward community needs or international crisis events.

The Lions Club collect used eyeglasses for recycling. Please bring yours with you to drop in the collection box.

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service organization changing the world one community at a time, by addressing needs at home and around the globe. We are 1.4 million men and women who believe that kindness matters. And when we work together, we can achieve bigger goals. The Lions Club motto is “We Serve.”