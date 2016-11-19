LI TV Series Wins Awards

Port Washington-based Scordio Productions, Inc., has garnered several awards in the film festival circuit over th e past few months. The pilot episode of the series Long Island Lights won Best New Media/Series at the Hollywood Boulevard Film Festival and the IndieFest Film awards. It also copped the Best Web Series/New Media at the Los Angeles International Film Festival Awards and was also a semifinalist at the Los Angeles Cinefest.

The pilot episode was screened at the Raleigh Studios in Hollywood, California, last month.

Conceived by A.J. Scordio, a graduate of Paul D. Schreiber Senior High School and Bucknell University, Long Island Lights is a half-hour comedy about a group of misfits at an amateur production company on Long Island who are hungry to become rich and famous. It was inspired Scordio’s life story; he quit his promising career at JPMorgan Chase to pursue his dream of becoming a filmmaker.

According to a press release, “It features the romantic story lines and coworker drama of The Office, the goofy family dysfunction of Arrested Development and the dark and often raunchy humor of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. In today’s social media frenzy, fame can appear so accessible to everyone, and this hapless group is determined to become Hollywood famous and they’re doing it on Long Island. So they come up with these crazy ideas and stumble every step of the way on their journey to become famous…even if it means being infamous.

“We watch them fail over and over again but the real success comes in the bonds that they form with one another,” the release added.

The crew filmed numerous scenes in Port Washington, Huntington, Baiting Hollow, Riverhead as well as Brooklyn and Times Square.