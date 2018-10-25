Letter: Trick-or-Treat For UNICEF

The leaves are changing and the air is crisp. It’s time once again to think about this year’s Halloween costumes and “trick-or-treating” for UNICEF. UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund, was founded in 1946 to protect the well being of children in the aftermath of World War II. Over seventy years later UNICEF is still going strong, providing money for improved nutrition, clean water, medications, vaccines, sanitation and educational supplies for children.

For many years the Parent Council of Port Washington has been a sponsor of UNICEF. We believe that the “trick-or-treat” campaign is often a child’s first philanthropic experience and we are happy to sponsor it again this year.

As one of the largest contributors in the nation, the Port Washington school district has been appointed “Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF Ambassadors” by the U.S. Fund for UNICEF organization, a title reserved for their top supporters. The success of their efforts was due in part to the awareness of the parents and children of our district as well as to the incredible Port community, which has continued to respond so generously when children have come to call.

Please support our children in their efforts this year by having quarters, nickels, dimes, pennies and of course, dollar bills on hand when they come to your door this Halloween. For those parents accompanying their children, a gentle reminder to extend their little orange box after filling their bags with treats will make a real impact on the lives of children worldwide.

For over 70 years UNICEF has been at the forefront of championing children’s causes worldwide. Let’s make Port Washington’s 2018 UNICEF drive our most successful ever.

—Anne Doscas,

Port Washington Unicef Coordinator