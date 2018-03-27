Letter: Refusal To Use FedEx

The Board of Trustees of The Community Synagogue voted at its February meeting to no longer use FedEx as a shipping carrier for their synagogue, given its refusal to sever its special relationship with the National Rifle Association (NRA), and because of the special discounts offered to NRA members. The hope is that in this small way pressure will be brought to bear to find common sense solutions to the rise of gun violence in this country. They will continue to use other, competitively priced alternatives.

—The Community Synagogue

of Port Washington