Town of North Hempstead brought a environmental group come to fix our pond. They made a real mess. Instead of dredging the mud they plant weed grass. Since they planted the weeds by the water the geese walk on the bricks. There is so much duck poo on the bricks. Worse then having dog poo all over the place.

—Grace Bellomo

