Letter: Honored to Have Jim Avena as Our Mayor

My fiancé and I are so pleased with the job that Jim Avena has been doing as Mayor for the past two years. Because he has extensive senior management experience and a finance degree, he runs the Village like a business and is always focused on how our tax dollars are being spent. This seems like commonsense and it is. But this isn’t how the Village has been run in the past.

The fact that this is the first time in several decades that a mayor is running for re-election unopposed is not a coincidence. Jim Avena is doing an outstanding job of running our government and is constantly looking for ways to improve on the job they’re doing that no one would waste their time running against him knowing they have no chance of winning.

I feel that we are honored to have someone with the impressive credentials and dedication to a job very well done running our village. I for one am voting to re-elect Jim Avena for Mayor and Priscilla von Roeschlaub for Trustee on June 19. Even though they are running unopposed, I hope other Manorhaven residents will join me and show their support for Jim Avena and Priscilla von Roeschlaub by casting their votes for them at Village Hall on June 19.

-Chrisann Sevoian