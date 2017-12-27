Letter From Receiver Of Taxes Charles Berman

Possibility of Pre-paying 2018 General Property Taxes Depends on County Releasing Tax Rolls

North Hempstead Town Receiver of Taxes Charles Berman wants residents to know that they can pay their 2nd half 2017/18 school taxes anytime in December for the 2017 deduction.

With the passage of the President’s 500-page, $1.5 trillion tax bill in Washington, DC this week, which ends the full deductibility of state and local taxes, offering instead a $10,000 cap for deducting property, sales and state income taxes, many North Hempstead property owners have been inquiring if it is possible for them to pre-pay their 2018 General property tax bills-taking the deduction in 2017 instead of 2018.

According to North Hempstead Tax Receiver Charles Berman, in order for homeowners to pre-pay their taxes, the Nassau County Executive must first sign and release the 2018 General Tax warrant, along with the tax amounts, during the week of December 25.

The Town cannot accept estimated payments for property taxes and residents must first call 311 after December 27 to get the EXACT AMOUNT OWED and their 2018 GENERAL TAX BILL NUMBER, if available. If you are not calling from within the Town you may dial (516) 869-6311. Tax payments made by mail without a stub must include the bill number and the property’s section, block, and lot. Payments should be mailed at the post office with a postmark date stamp, preferably with tracking. Additionally, 2018 General Tax Payments will be accepted online on the Town’s website after December 27th, if available.

The Town will be mailing 2018 General tax bills to residents in January, as is the usual schedule.

“We are working as best we can with the County to get the tax rolls as soon as possible” said Tax Receiver Berman. “Once again, I would like to stress that North Hempstead Town residents can pay their 2nd half 2017-2018 school taxes anytime in December for the 2017 deduction.

For questions regarding deductibility of the pre-payment of property taxes on Federal income taxes, Tax Receiver Berman encourages taxpayers to contact the Internal Revenue Service and/or their tax/accounting professional.

NOTE: The Tax Office will be closed on Monday, December 25, 2017, and January 1, 2018.

