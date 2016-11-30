Lester W. Kent of Port Washington died Friday, Nov. 4, at home. He was 91 years old.

Mr. Kent was born to Hungarian immigrants in New Haven, CT, in 1925. He attended Brooklyn Technical High School and then enrolled at the University of Illinois in 1942. His university years were put on hold as he enlisted in the Army Air Corps in World War II and served as a bombardier in B-24s.

He returned to the University of Illinois after the war to complete his undergraduate degree. Following his military service, he embarked on a career in advertising spanning over five decades, working at a variety of publications including Playboy, Rolling Stone and Architectural Digest. While business was his occupation, he was passionate about music, painting, drawing, the natural landscape, books and his cats.

Mr. Kent loved, and was dedicated to, the town of Port Washington where he was involved in a number of organizations including the Paumanok-Port Washington Masonic Lodge No. 855, the Shriners, the Marine Corps League, the Cow Neck Historical Society, the Lions Club and the American Legion.

He was an enthusiastic volunteer for the Port Washington Fire Department and the Fire Police, and for years wrote the “Fire Focus” and “Port Police Blueline” columns for the Port Washington News. He was a member of the Congregational Church of Manhasset for over four decades.

He is survived by his son Christopher S. Kent, of Ormond Beach, FL, and grandchildren Marybeth, Evelyn and Campbell; and his daughter Melanie S. Kent of East Dummerston, VT, and grandchildren Isabelle and Margaretta.

There will be a private memorial service.