Leslie Read

A longtime resident and former Mayor of Baxter Estates, Les Read died unexpectedly on June 28. He was the son of the late Charles and Mable (Scott) Read and grew up in Great Neck where his family owned the local Gulf service station. He is survived by his sister Barbra Saunders, his wife of 53 years Anne, four children, Scott, Elizabeth, Charles, Jennifer and 10 grandchildren.

Les went to Nichols Junior college and then on to major in radio, television and broadcasting at Syracuse University where he was also a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. After college, Les began the amazing journey of his very successful cable television careers with Teleprompter, HBO and a long association with the Cable Center in Denver, CO. Les was always ready to travel at a moments notice for work and always advised his family and friends to never take a flight, rent a car or lay your head at a hotel without getting your points. His love of travel continued long after his retirement with many trips the world over. He had a particular penchant for cruising in later life.

And now our dear Les is on the final leg of his travels. A service in celebration of a life well-lived will be held at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Port Washington on July 14. The family would like to express sincere gratitude for all the kind words and condolences from friends, family and colleagues from around the world. In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations instead be made in memory of Les Read and sent directly to either St. Stephens Church in Port Washington or to St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn.