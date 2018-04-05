Leo Arthur Ressa

Leo A Ressa, 85, of Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 17 surrounded by his loving family. Leo was born on July 30, 1932 to Dr. Anthony and Marie Ressa of Port Washington, NY. Leo graduated from La Salle Military Academy in 1950 and Alfred University in 1954 and served in the Army from 1955-1957. Leo is survived by his wife Charlotte who was his joy for the past 27 years. He is also survived by the mother of his 5 children, Mary Jane Hegi (nee Renga), daughters Linda (Ron) Schaefer of Hampton Bays, NY, Kathryn (Jim) Madison of Manhasset, NY, Lori (Wallace) Kyle of Seabrook Island, SC and his 2 sons Leo A. Ressa, Jr. of Delray Beach, FL and Neal (Karen) Ressa of Levittown, NY. He was also the loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was stepdad to Daniel Gick (predeceased), Christina Gick of Thorndale, PA and Robert (Jennifer) Gick of Port Washington, NY., and 2 step grandchildren. He is also survived by his 3 siblings, Ames Ressa, Theresa Capobianco both of Port Washington, NY and Virginia (Ed) Schmidt of East Hampton, NY.

Leo was a loving father, stepdad, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and a good friend to many. He had a full heart and loved his family and friends dearly.

Those who may wish to make a donation in Leo Ressa’s memory may send them to: Center of Hope South County, 110 Colonia Lane East, Nokomis, FL 34275.