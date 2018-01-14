Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton Sworn Into Fourth Term

On Friday, January 5 at the Cradle of Aviation Museum, newly appointed County Executive Laura Curran swore in Nassau County’s 12th Legislature.

“I am so honored to represent the 11th District and thank all of the residents for their confidence in my abilities,” Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton said. “I look forward to completing projects we have started and beginning new projects, all of which better our communities.”

In addition to Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton beginning her fourth term, she was also named Ranking Member of the Public Safety Committee. Delia is eager to begin working with her fellow Committee members and the Nassau County Police Department on developing strategies to further improve safety throughout the County.

Feel free to contact Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton at 516-571-6211 or dderiggiwhitton@nassaucountyny.gov.