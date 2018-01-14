Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton Sworn Into Fourth Term

By
Elizabeth Johnson
-
0
15

On Friday, January 5 at the Cradle of Aviation Museum, newly appointed County Executive Laura Curran swore in Nassau County’s 12th Legislature.

Delia DeRiggi-Whitton

“I am so honored to represent the 11th District and thank all of the residents for their confidence in my abilities,” Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton said. “I look forward to completing projects we have started and beginning new projects, all of which better our communities.”

 

In addition to Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton beginning her fourth term, she was also named Ranking Member of the Public Safety Committee.  Delia is eager to begin working with her fellow Committee members and the Nassau County Police Department on developing strategies to further improve safety throughout the County.

Feel free to contact Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton at 516-571-6211 or dderiggiwhitton@nassaucountyny.gov.

Elizabeth Johnson

Elizabeth Johnson is editor of Manhasset Press and Port Washington News, special features including the Business Quarterly column, Manhasset Magazine, Pride In Port, Port Washington News, Port Gift Guide and other special sections. Growing up in nearby Garden City and attending New York University, she is well-versed in the locale and knowledgeable about the beat she covers. Her community involvement is extensive and includes the Manhasset SCA, Kiwanis International, Manhasset Chamber of Commerce, St. Mary’s Church, and various civic and local charitable organizations.
Curious by nature, her travels, community service, love of the arts as well as local sports give her the inside view to unique content. During her time at Anton, she has received several awards from the New York Press Association and the Press Club of LI, including the coveted “Best Community newspaper” several years in a row.

