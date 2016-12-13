Learn How To Preserve And Restore Photographs

Just in time for the holidays, the Photography Club of Long Island (PCLI) is happy to host a special program to help Port Washington residents preserve and restore all those family and holiday photos. There will be more photographs taken this year than during the entire history of analog photography; nevertheless, our visual legacy in photographs slips away as negatives and vintage prints are discarded. Digital images as well so often elude us and escape us; what to do? Presented by photographer David Heinlein, this free program is sure to be timely. Join PCLI and Heinlein on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Port Washington Public Library and learn how to preserve, conserve, restore and protect your photographs, both analog and digital, as well as an introduction to some very accessible printmaking techniques.

Heinlein is a freelance photographer, printmaker, and educator. A graduate of The School of Visual Arts, he began his commercial career in New York, shooting campaigns for a wide variety of clients including American Express, Godiva, Ralph Lauren, Estée Lauder and Citibank. In addition to studio photography, he has specialized in exhibition printing, fine art editions and restorations. He works as a consultant, has lectured internationally and has taught at Parsons School of Design for the past 20 years. His work may be viewed at www.davidheinlein.com.

The Photography Club of Long Island, formerly known as the Port Washington Camera Club, was founded in 1975 and hosts free monthly programs at the Port Washington Public Library as a community service from September through June each year. For more information visit www.pcliphoto.org.

-David Wollin