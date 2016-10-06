Le Bleu Bird Café Takes Off In Port

Lauren Scheele, the owner of Le Bleu Bird Café, is a foodie who has always dreamed of opening her own place and serving her favorite meal—breakfast. She has finally realized her dream last month when she officially opened her Le Bleu Bird Café, located at 170 Main St. in Port Washington.

Scheele, a mother of an adorable little three-year-old daughter, is excited to have a breakfast and lunch menu offering baked breads and goodies all done on the premises. Her passion was ignited by her German grandmother Blanche, who raised her along with her dad, a union worker. Blanche was the constant in her life and taught her morales and a love of cooking. The café is inspired by her tutelage all the way to the colors on the wall and the cute sayings. The name comes from a line in the famous “Blue Bird Song,” “Blue bird, blue bird through my window.”

Having worked in the food industry most of her life, Scheele knew that she needed to put in efficiencies and hired Chef Barret Beyer of Hell’s Kitchen With Gordon Ramsey fame to help set up the kitchen, train staff and create the menu. The plating is unique, with big oversized mugs filled with delicious pumpkin spice coffee, and there are specials like the waffle taco special or waffles and chicken. The menu changes every two to three weeks. The most popular dishes are the brisket benedict on jalapeño goat cheese cornbread and the pound cake French toast with berry syrup, but everything on the menu is good.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of its newest member. Port Chamber board members were joined by BID representatives and Councilwoman Dina De Giorgio in welcoming owner Scheele. All participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The pretty blue storefront has been attracting admiration in its location on middle Main Street and the opening has been long anticipated. Everyone present wished Le Bleu Bird Café much success and most stayed to have lunch in the café. Later, rave reviews were heard about the food. The people who attended the grand opening were Chef Barret Beyer, Katherine Crean (chamber, Apple Home Organization), Bobbie Polay (chamber), Bill Gordon (chamber, LI Boat Rentals), Councilwoman Dina De Giorgio, Chef Melissa Schaefer, Ariana Sileo, William Sileo, owner Lauren Scheele, Mitch Schwartz (chamber, Millenium Software), Louis Scheele, Mariann Dalimonte (BID), Deirdre Heapps (BID), David Heller (chamber, Golden Hands Massage Therapies) and Jerry Baldassaro (chamber, Town Planner Community Calendar).

Le Bleu Bird Café was also at the Taste of the Town thrown by Manhasset Port Washington Kiwanis International at Archangel St. Michael Greek Church in Port Washington. The desserts were fabulous and all who attended enjoyed the yummy treats.

Le Bleu Bird Café is open Tuesday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is closed Mondays. To order in advance, call 516-304-5620 or fax 516-304-5621. Follow them on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.