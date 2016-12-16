Lavish Gifts For Babies, Children And Moms

The holiday season is here and who better to lavish your gifts on than those closest to your heart, your prodigy. Here are some unique baby gifts, toys and keepsakes you will treasure.

Gifts for newborns

Best Ever Babymat

Soft and cuddly, this is the top 10 most popular gift item for babies.

Waubbanub

A pacifier and toy that babies can hold. The pacifier is Avent soothie made from 100 percent silicone—safe for children.

Winkel

Easy to grab on by a baby’s little hand. It is a teether and also a rattle.

Ages 6 to 12 months of age

Follow me Giraffe

Brio pull-along toy The giraffe moves its neck and head as you pull it. Encourages children to walk.

Prince Lionheart Wheely

Cute ride-on toy. Multi-directional casters go backwards, forwards, sideways and round and round.

For parents

Elegant Baby keepsakes

Ceramic elephant keepsakes to keep baby’s first tooth and first lock of hair.

Chewbeads

Teething babies can enjoy your jewelry. It is a necklace for mom and a teether for baby.

Babymoov Diaper Bag

Elegant from France, this diaper backpack has plenty of space for everything that a baby needs. A useful, hands-free backpack for parents.