Lavish Gifts For Babies, Children And Moms

The holiday season is here and who better to lavish your gifts on than those closest to your heart, your prodigy. Here are some unique baby gifts, toys and keepsakes you will treasure.
Gifts for newborns
Best Ever Babymat
Soft and cuddly, this is the top 10 most popular gift item for babies.
Waubbanub
A pacifier and toy that babies can hold. The pacifier is Avent soothie made from 100 percent silicone—safe for children.
Winkel
Easy to grab on by a baby’s little hand. It is a teether and also a rattle.
Ages 6 to 12 months of age
Follow me Giraffe
Brio pull-along toy The giraffe moves its neck and head as you pull it. Encourages children to walk.
Prince Lionheart Wheely
Cute ride-on toy. Multi-directional casters go backwards, forwards, sideways and round and round.
For parents
Elegant Baby keepsakes
Ceramic elephant keepsakes to keep baby’s first tooth and first lock of hair.
Chewbeads
Teething babies can enjoy your jewelry. It is a necklace for mom and a teether for baby.
Babymoov Diaper Bag
Elegant from France, this diaper backpack has plenty of space for everything that a baby needs. A useful, hands-free backpack for parents.