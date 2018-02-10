Landmark Recognizes Black History Month

Landmark on Main Street will recognize Black History Month with four important musical events. Three of these—Songs of Protest, Catherine Russell’s Harlem on My Mind and Darlene Love’s Valentine Tour happen within the first two weeks of February, while the fourth, Jose James’ Lean On Me: A Tribute to Bill Withers, extends the month-long celebration to March 4. Taken together, they showcase the breadth and power of the musical heritage created by black artists and shared with all music lovers.

Songs of Protest is a free community event on Feb. 7. Part of Landmark’s ongoing public affairs forum series, Conversations from Main Street, this program will combine music and a panel discussion with the audience to explore the ways in which protest songs affect the way we talk about race in America.

Two days later, on Feb. 9, Catherine Russell brings her Grammy-nominated show Harlem on my Mind. Evocative of an era when the Great American Songbook was enriched by the music coming out of Harlem clubs, this show is filled with the songs you know and love.

Darlene Love returns to Landmark for the seventh time, this time with her Valentine Tour on Feb. 16.

Finally, check out Jose James’ upcoming show on March 4. Best known for a style of music that merges hip-hop, R&B, and pop in the style of performers like Tribe, Erykah Badu, and D’Angelo, James’ latest tour is a tribute to Bill Withers—authorized by Withers himself, and coming to us directly from the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.