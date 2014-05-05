Karmacue Features Fun

By
Port News Staff
-
356
1152

funIn running their business for the last 103 years, the owners of Alper’s Hardware have learned that you need to give the public what they want whenever possible. Sounds easy enough, but times change, populations shift, competition opens and closes.

As Adam Novick, a fourth generation Alper and organizer of the store’s annual charity event Karmacue put it, “Tastes change. It’s why we aren’t a jewelry store anymore.”

Taste is paramount when it comes to Alper’s annual charity event, Karmacue, which raises money and awareness for the Community Chest of Port Washington. Karmacue, which this year will be held May 18, has raised over $12,000 for the Community Chest.

The event features live music, fare from local restaurants, a wing eating competition, crafts, games and prizes. It also hosts the 10-team Cook-Off at Karmacue to crown the BBQ Champion of Port Washington.

The teams compete in chicken and ribs and the smell of BBQ starts to permeate the air at the break of dawn on event day. In previous years only a panel of six judges was allowed to taste the BBQ teams’ food. This year, that will change and all attendees will have the opportunity to partake. The 6th Annual Cook-Off at Karmacue will be held at noon and feature a people’s choice championship along with the judged competition.

“At the first Karmacue, I and all of the teams were new to competition cooking,” Novick said. “I just wanted to raise awareness for our barbeque department and make sure that everyone had fun.”

Going from feeding a panel of six to a crowd of hundreds is no easy task. “The teams already commit so much time and effort towards this event I was reluctant to ask for even more,” Novick said. “But every returning team wanted to do it. One team even had contacts to sponsor all of the food needed, about 1,200 ribs and 500 pieces of chicken.”

So this year, “I am excited to give the public what they want,” Novick said. “And they want BBQ.”
Novick described that as the competition has grown more sophisticated, so have the teams. “Team’s that have competed in Karmacue have gone on to open restaurants and launch lines of BBQ sauces and rubs. They are truly passionate about this event, BBQ and raising money for the Community Chest. “There would be no Karmacue without these teams who all proud Port Washingtonians,” Novick said.

As with everything else at Karmacue, there is a fundraising aspect to the People’s Choice Championship. To try the competition food, guests will need to make a donation to the Community Chest: $1.50 for a rib and $3 for a piece of chicken. One hundred of the proceeds will go to the Community Chest. With each portion comes a vote that can be placed for their favorite team.

While the Cook-Off at Karmacue is a major draw, it’s not the only one. There will be live music from Evil Prince Ludwig the Indestructible, Chuck Idol and three bands from iSchool of Music and Arts.

Food and drinks from Coffeed, Baked to Perfection, Ralph’s Ices, iDiner, North Shore Farms and Wings Plus will complement the cook-off food.

Wings Plus will also sponsor its annual and hilarious Wing Eating Competition. For family fun there will be face painting and crafts from Initial Stop and Soul Shine. Other sponsors include Fusion Wireless, Om Sweet Om Yoga, Weber Grills, Benjamin Moore Paint, SF Falconer Florist and Nancy Sinoway.

SHARE
Previous articleSchreiber Celebrates Women
Next articleArt Walk Showcases Talent
Port News Staff
Port Washington News has served the areas of Port Washington, Sands Point, Baxter Estates, Flower Hill, Port Washington North, Beacon Hill and Manorhaven since 1903, serving as a trusted source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

356 COMMENTS

  1. I simply want to tell you that I am just very new to weblog and certainly enjoyed this web blog. Very likely I’m planning to bookmark your website . You actually have very good articles and reviews. Thanks a bunch for revealing your web page.

  14. Needed to compose you a bit of remark to help say thanks again on your striking tricks you’ve provided in this article. It was simply wonderfully generous with you to allow openly what most of us could have made available for an e book to generate some cash on their own, specifically now that you could possibly have done it in the event you decided. The thoughts in addition served like a fantastic way to be certain that someone else have a similar eagerness like my very own to realize very much more concerning this condition. I’m certain there are millions of more pleasant instances ahead for individuals that look into your blog.

  16. I intended to compose you a bit of remark to say thanks a lot the moment again just for the wonderful things you have contributed on this page. It was incredibly generous of people like you to provide freely what exactly a number of people could have marketed for an e book in making some dough for their own end, particularly seeing that you could possibly have done it in the event you wanted. The strategies as well served to become easy way to comprehend other individuals have the same dream the same as mine to realize much more with reference to this problem. I am sure there are thousands of more enjoyable sessions ahead for many who examine your blog post.

  18. I needed to write you a little bit of word so as to say thank you yet again for those lovely knowledge you have shown on this page. This is seriously open-handed of you giving unreservedly precisely what most people might have marketed for an electronic book to earn some dough for their own end, mostly now that you might well have tried it if you ever decided. The tactics additionally acted as a great way to understand that some people have the same dream much like my own to know the truth whole lot more concerning this issue. Certainly there are millions of more fun instances ahead for people who look into your blog.

  21. There are certainly a lot of details like that to take into consideration. That is a great point to bring up. I offer the thoughts above as general inspiration but clearly there are questions like the one you bring up where the most important thing will be working in honest good faith. I don?t know if best practices have emerged around things like that, but I am sure that your job is clearly identified as a fair game. Both boys and girls feel the impact of just a moment’s pleasure, for the rest of their lives.

  23. Excellent goods from you, man. I have take into account your stuff previous to and you are just extremely magnificent. I really like what you have received right here, really like what you are saying and the best way through which you assert it. You make it entertaining and you continue to care for to stay it wise. I cant wait to read far more from you. This is actually a terrific website.

  25. I’d have to check with you here. Which is not something I usually do! I enjoy reading a post that will make people think. Also, thanks for allowing me to comment!

  26. Needed to draft you one very little remark to help give thanks over again with your wonderful basics you’ve shown at this time. It was so strangely generous with people like you to supply publicly all a number of people could have made available for an e book in making some money on their own, precisely given that you could have tried it if you considered necessary. Those pointers also served to be the good way to be certain that many people have the identical eagerness like mine to understand great deal more on the subject of this issue. I am sure there are many more pleasurable opportunities ahead for many who read carefully your blog post.

  27. Oh my goodness! an incredible article dude. Thank you However I am experiencing difficulty with ur rss . Donâ€™t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anyone getting equivalent rss drawback? Anybody who knows kindly respond. Thnkx

  31. Good sunlight hours. Very cool site!! Guy .. Admirable .. Brilliant .. I will bookmark your blog and engage the feeds additionally…I’m pleased to locate a lot of useful information proper at this juncture in the article. Show gratitude you for sharing..

  39. I may have found something that is copyright infringement on associated content… What exactly happens if it’s reported?. Does associated content nail down on the writer? Or is the content simply removed?. Is the writer charged with criminal offenses?. Thanks..

  44. Apple now has Rhapsody as an app, which is a great start, but it is currently hampered by the inability to store locally on your iPod, and has a dismal 64kbps bit rate. If this changes, then it will somewhat negate this advantage for the Zune, but the 10 songs per month will still be a big plus in Zune Pass’ favor.

  77. hi!,I really like your writing very much! proportion we keep up a correspondence extra about your article on AOL? I require a specialist on this area to resolve my problem. May be that’s you! Taking a look forward to see you.

  78. USBmemorydirect.com specializes in producing customized usb flash drives for marketing and promotions and has been a leader in the industry for over ten years. Whether you are looking for unique, custom shaped flash drives or our best selling custom printed usb drives, you will find our customer service, product quality and pricing are second to none.

  79. The Tokyo 610 DX class will undoubtedly be there also. Please stop by our stay (A1-241) at the same time. JA1LZR (also NH0Z and HB9LEY), JJ2VLY (also WS2M and M0IHO), and JQ2GYU (also WS2Y and M0LZP) is going to be there.Ã”ÂªÃ¸

  91. This will give a clearer idea as to the level of commitment involved in a remodeling project of this nature. This also gives a reason to hire a bathroom remodeling contractor; they will be the ones to deal with all of these aspects and will have the tools, knowledge and contacts to get the job done.

  93. I think this is among the most significant information for me.And i’m glad reading your article. But want to remark on few general things, The web site style is great, the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers

  100. This will give a clearer idea as to the level of commitment involved in a remodeling project of this nature. This also gives a reason to hire a bathroom remodeling contractor; they will be the ones to deal with all of these aspects and will have the tools, knowledge and contacts to get the job done.

  102. I am new to blog subscriptions and I am looking for an easy reader that is nice and organized that lets me view my blogs from my homepage or has a little scrollbox that is always up on the side of the computer screen. I started to use bloglines but it is really unorganized with all the blog names lined up on the side. Thanks a lot!.

  104. We want to start a celebrity blog, like Perez Hilton. But how do we create a blog, with two people writing? Also how do we get celebrity gossip? We would like to know all the steps to get this blog popular in the world and how to start it..

  106. When I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now every time a comment is added I get 4 emails using the same comment. Is there any way you may take away me from that service? Thanks!

  109. When I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now every time a comment is added I get 4 emails using the same comment. Is there any way you may take away me from that service? Thanks!

  110. It’s the ideal time to produce a several blueprints for any long run this is time to feel special. We’ve read this offered in case I might I personally prefer to counsel you quite a few useful concerns and also assistance. You could possibly may generate subsequent content articles in regards to this document. I need to discover more troubles over it!

  113. I’d like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this blog. I am hoping to check out the same high-grade blog posts by you in the future as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own website now 😉

  116. hi! , Everyone loves a person’s writing quite definitely! promote many of us keep up a correspondence more info on your own document for Yahoo? I need a pro for this dwelling to unravel this dilemma. Could be that is definitely a person! Looking forward to search an individual.

  118. Very good blog you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any community forums that cover the same topics talked about in this article?I’d really love to be a part of online community where I can get feed-back from other experienced people that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Appreciate it!

  141. Google…

    Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nonetheless genuinely worth taking a appear, whoa did one master about Mid East has got extra problerms as well….

  165. Air Jordan 11…

    Lol looks funny i dnt tink diz ipad device is supposed with regard to humankind Simply no exterior gadgets merely blog nevertheless blog mean More income to spend, and this is the worst factor. . -= GDI Blog’s continue blog… Discover Fine Personal I…

  182. cheap deal…

    I wish to show my gratitude for your kindness for those people who have the need for guidance on this particular concern. Your real dedication to getting the message all around appears to be remarkably helpful and have usually helped others like me to …

  185. buy beastiality porn…

    I not to mention my guys appeared to be studying the best beastiality porn strategies on your web blog and at once I got a horrible suspicion I never thanked the web blog owner for those tips….

  186. free good coupons…

    I have to voice my passion for your kindness giving support to women who actually need guidance on this one idea. Your special commitment to passing the message along has been pretty significant and has in most cases made others like me to get to their…

  189. followhim…

    […]we like to honor quite a few other world wide web web sites around the net, even though they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]…

  191. Film Streaming…

    about Film Streaming I have to inform regarding Cb01 those who should have help on this important theme. Your special dedication to getting the message along had been exceptionally informative and has usually helped many people just like me to realize …

  207. SEO…

    […] Black Hat search engine optimization is customarily defined as the practice of using unethical techniques to make your search rankings go up. […]…

  266. how to get rid of bed bugs

    I would like to get across how to get rid of bed bugs and my passion for your kindness for individuals who absolutely need help with the field. Your very own dedication to getting the solution along had been extraordinarily informative and have surely…

  268. not crap

    I have to point out my passion for your generosity in support of men and women that really want guidance on this one concern. Your special commitment to getting the message all-around had been certainly effective and have always helped somebody just li…

  270. just a christmas thought

    I want to point out my gratitude for your generosity for visitors who actually need help with the study. Your special dedication to passing the message all through appeared to be quite beneficial and has regularly encouraged others much like me to achi…

  308. special good tool

    I have to convey my respect for your kind-heartedness in support of individuals who absolutely need help on this issue. Your special commitment to passing the solution throughout ended up being unbelievably significant and have always empowered most pe…

Leave a Reply