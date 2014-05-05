Karmacue Features Fun

In running their business for the last 103 years, the owners of Alper’s Hardware have learned that you need to give the public what they want whenever possible. Sounds easy enough, but times change, populations shift, competition opens and closes.
As Adam Novick, a fourth generation Alper and organizer of the store’s annual charity event Karmacue put it, “Tastes change. It’s why we aren’t a jewelry store anymore.”
Taste is paramount when it comes to Alper’s annual charity event, Karmacue, which raises money and awareness for the Community Chest of Port Washington. Karmacue, which this year will be held May 18, has raised over $12,000 for the Community Chest.
The event features live music, fare from local restaurants, a wing eating competition, crafts, games and prizes. It also hosts the 10-team Cook-Off at Karmacue to crown the BBQ Champion of Port Washington.
The teams compete in chicken and ribs and the smell of BBQ starts to permeate the air at the break of dawn on event day. In previous years only a panel of six judges was allowed to taste the BBQ teams’ food. This year, that will change and all attendees will have the opportunity to partake. The 6th Annual Cook-Off at Karmacue will be held at noon and feature a people’s choice championship along with the judged competition.
“At the first Karmacue, I and all of the teams were new to competition cooking,” Novick said. “I just wanted to raise awareness for our barbeque department and make sure that everyone had fun.”
Going from feeding a panel of six to a crowd of hundreds is no easy task. “The teams already commit so much time and effort towards this event I was reluctant to ask for even more,” Novick said. “But every returning team wanted to do it. One team even had contacts to sponsor all of the food needed, about 1,200 ribs and 500 pieces of chicken.”
So this year, “I am excited to give the public what they want,” Novick said. “And they want BBQ.”
Novick described that as the competition has grown more sophisticated, so have the teams. “Team’s that have competed in Karmacue have gone on to open restaurants and launch lines of BBQ sauces and rubs. They are truly passionate about this event, BBQ and raising money for the Community Chest. “There would be no Karmacue without these teams who all proud Port Washingtonians,” Novick said.
As with everything else at Karmacue, there is a fundraising aspect to the People’s Choice Championship. To try the competition food, guests will need to make a donation to the Community Chest: $1.50 for a rib and $3 for a piece of chicken. One hundred of the proceeds will go to the Community Chest. With each portion comes a vote that can be placed for their favorite team.
While the Cook-Off at Karmacue is a major draw, it’s not the only one. There will be live music from Evil Prince Ludwig the Indestructible, Chuck Idol and three bands from iSchool of Music and Arts.
Food and drinks from Coffeed, Baked to Perfection, Ralph’s Ices, iDiner, North Shore Farms and Wings Plus will complement the cook-off food.
Wings Plus will also sponsor its annual and hilarious Wing Eating Competition. For family fun there will be face painting and crafts from Initial Stop and Soul Shine. Other sponsors include Fusion Wireless, Om Sweet Om Yoga, Weber Grills, Benjamin Moore Paint, SF Falconer Florist and Nancy Sinoway.
2015’s event is May 31st @ Noon at Alper’s True Value Hardware – Port Washington, NY
