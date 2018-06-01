Junk In The Trunk Rummage Sale



The Port Washington Senior Citizens Center is holding its first ever Junk in the Trunk outdoor/indoor rummage sale on June 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monies raised from the event will help offset costs of the center’s hot lunch and other programming offered to center members.

The event is taking place both in the Senior Center’s large main room as well as in the parking lot. People wishing to sell items pay $25 for an oversized parking space. They can also bring up to a six-foot folding table to hold some of their items. Those who have items they no longer need and would prefer to donate can bring them to the Senior Center between May 29 and June 7 for sale by volunteers inside. Donation receipts will be provided.

The Senior Citizens Center board and staff are organizing the event, which includes publicity, signage and social media so a great deal of bargain hunters are expected.

Light breakfast and lunch fare, baked good and handmade crafts will be available for purchase inside the Senior Citizens Center, which is located at 80 Manorhaven Boulevard. Anyone interested in reserving a space, dropping off items can either call 516-883-6656 or email pwseniorcenter@gmail.com.