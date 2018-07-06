Judith Hoffman from Port Washington passed away on June 26, 2018. Born in Brooklyn on Dec. 16, 1924, only child of Malcolm and Marie (Lowe) Banks. Loving and beloved wife for 56 years of the late Jerome Hoffman.

Blessed by this relationship and by four sons and their wives, John and Nancy of Mountain View, CA; Matthew and Karen of Weymouth, MA; Daniel and Sue of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada; and Gabriel and Janet of Kettering, OH, and by seven splendid grandchildren and their great grandchildren. Judith was a caring and supportive wife and mother who always had time to lend a hand or a sympathetic ear to her friends and neighbors.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Austin F. Knowles, Inc Funeral Home. Visitation took place Monday, July 2, 2018, 8:30 to 10 a.m.

A mass of Christian burial was celebrated at St. Peter of Alcantara RC Church, Monday, July 2 at 10:30 a.m. and the interment followed at Nassau Knolls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers Judith requested donations to the Guest House in Lake Orion, MI, a Catholic treatment center for priests and other religious. Contact 1-800-626-6910.