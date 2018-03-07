Joy S. Vlahos

Born on March 3, 1932 in Port Washington, NY, to John and Louise Occhipinti, Joy Vlahos passed away peacefully among her family and friends at her Mountainside Senior Living home in Crozet, Virginia on Feb. 23, 2018. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Lucy, Rosie, Felix, Eddie, Josephine, and Millie. A trendsetter, Joy graduated from Cornell University in 1954 with a degree in Bacteriology. An accomplished painter, librarian, and organic gardener, but more importantly a mother, she lovingly raised four children giving them every opportunity in life. Her quick wit and sense of humor will be missed.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Michelle Webb, Mark Vlahos (Julie), Kristin Shafer (Kerry), and Gregory Vlahos (Sandy), as well as her brother Tommy Occhipinti and his wife Janet. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, David Webb, Benjamin Vlahos, Brooke Vlahos, Kyle Shafer, Beth Shafer, Haley Vlahos, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Church of the Incarnation in Charlottesville, Virginia at 12:15 p.m., Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 followed by a reception in the church hall. Interment will be in Ithaca, New York at a later date. The family sincerely thanks the staff at Mountainside Senior Living for their love and care of their mother and also Hospice of the Piedmont. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions be made to Mountainside Senior Living at www.mountainsideseniorliving.com/donate/ (or checks can be sent to Mountainside in care of JABA, 674 Hillsdale Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901). Friends are invited to share memories on the Teague Funeral webiste homepage.