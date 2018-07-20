John Olszewski “Johnny O”, passed away peacefully during the morning of July 11, at age 65, in his home surrounded by his family after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Canada, John grew up in Port Washington and married his high school sweetheart, Nancy (nee DeMar), whom he met when he was 14. A proud and familiar face around town, Johnny O pursued his passion for cars at a young age, when he founded I and J Speed Equipment, and later as the owner and president of Auto Tech Collision Center in Port. He was devoted to his family, and was a dedicated volunteer firefighter for the Flower Hill Hose Company, where he was also an ex-captain and ex-president. John’s dedication to the Port Washington community was further demonstrated through his role as commissioner of the Water Pollution Control District. A true gentleman, Johnny O made the world a friendlier place through his love of people, dogs and conversation. To know him was to love him. He will be greatly missed.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy, his son Jonathan, his daughters Rachel O’Reilly (Robert) and Melanie Cassens (David), his grandchildren Emma, Walter, Mason, and Annabelle (the joys of his life), a brother Iggy and a sister. He was predeceased by his parents, Marek and Stefanja and a brother Walter. Visitation took place at the Flower Hill Hose Company and a mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima RC Church. Memorial donations may be made to the Human Society www.humanesocietyny.org.