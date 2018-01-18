John H. Weaver, Jr.

John Henry Weaver, Jr. passed away on Dec. 21, 2017, at the age of 97. He had been residing at Brandywine Senior Living in Little Neck, NY. His son, Roger Weaver, was at his bedside at North Shore University Hospital when he died of natural causes.

A memorial service will be held on Jan. 20, at 2:00 p.m. at John’s home church, United Methodist Church of Port Washington, 35 Middle Neck Road, Port Washington, NY 11050.

John was born to John Henry Weaver, Sr, and Mildred Giddish on April 23, 1920 in New York City. He grew up in New York and went to Washington Irving High School. He attended classes at NYU and CCNY at night while working for R.A. Clinchy, an insurance broker. John also started skiing at this time as a hobby, and when he learned of the formation of Ski Troops for the Army, he enlisted in the 10th Mountain Division in 1942 and trained at Camp Hale, Colorado. In 1943, John was chosen to attend Officer Candidate School, and was promoted to Lieutenant. He received training in the medical services field and joined the 10th Mountain Medical Battalion as Captain. He was deployed to Italy with the 10th Mountain Division in January 1945 through August 1945, in the PO Valley and N. Appennines campaigns by the 10th Mountain div through Italy. John followed the front lines and selected and prepared field hospital locations, as well as training in Mountain recovery and evacuation.

At the end of the war, John Weaver returned to become a partner with R.A Clinchy, forming Clinchy, Weaver, Inc. In subsequent years, he developed the Insurance business and took on a partner in 1962, forming Clinchy, Weaver & Hawkins Co, Inc.. John Weaver stayed active in the Army Reserves with the 77th Reserve Infantry Division, and later with the 353 Civil Affairs Unit, all in NYC. He continued to receive promotions. John Weaver officially retired from the Army Reserves as Lieutenant Colonel in 1980.

John Weaver was divorced after the war, and tried to stay active with the two daughters from that marriage, though their mother took them to Colorado. In 1950, John Weaver married Natalie Stevens in Brooklyn NY. They had one son, Roger, while living in Jackson Heights. In 1956 they moved to Baxter Estates in Port Washington where they remained together until Natalie’s death in 2002. John continued to live in Port Washington until 2010, and then moved to Roslyn and finally assisted living in Little Neck, NY.

John Weaver also attended Hofstra University after the war. Although never completing his BA degree, he stayed active in the Hofstra Alumni association, including serving as President. He was also active with the Queens County Chamber of Commerce, the 10th Mountain Division Alumni Association, and the 77th Infantry Division Reserve Officers Association. At various times he served all of these organizations in executive positions, including President. John was also active in Port Washington, including being elected to Mayor of the Village of Baxter Estates from 1999-2001.

John Henry Weaver, Jr is survived by his daughters from his first marriage, Nancy DeNicolo and Constance Malasoma, their children and grand children, and his son by Natalie, Roger Weaver and his three children, Christopher, Jessica and Talia.