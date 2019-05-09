John Bruce Shroyer

Bruce was born in Clinton, IN, on Feb. 8, 1939. His family moved to Memphis, TN, where he was raised. Bruce received an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point and graduated with the class in 1961. While at West Point, he met Pat Rieth, a Port native and they were married in June following his graduation. Bruce served in the Army with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg and 4th Missile Command in Korea. Upon retiring from the service, the two moved to Port. Bruce worked in the brokerage divisions for R.W. Pressprich, P. Andresen & Co., and Merrill Lynch before purchasing and directing Calibrated Instruments Inc. for the next 27 years.

Bruce coached PYA football and lacrosse and founded GymNats. Bruce joined a small group that formed the Sands Point Civic Association of which he was president for four years. Bruce served the Village of Sands Point as a trustee and Chairman of the Board of Zoning and Appeals for 15 years. Bruce was an active member of the West Point Association of Graduates and was elected vice president of his class. He was the managing director of Reconciliation Plaza.

Bruce is survived by Pat, his wife of 57 years, their son Kenneth and his wife Doreen and their son Christopher who live in Port Washington; his daughter Kimberly Shroyer Day and her husband Michael and their two daughters Michaela and Mackenzie who reside in New Hampshire. A donation may be made to Make-A-Wish.