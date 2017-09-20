Joan Futter

Joan Futter, 95, longtime resident of Port Washington, died peacefully on August 5, 2017. Beloved wife of Victor for 62 years until his passing in 2005, loving mother of Jeffrey, Ellen, and Deborah, mother-in-law of William Cohan and Susan Sommer, and cherished grandmother of Anne, Elizabeth, Theodore, Quentin, Jillian, Allison, and Claire, she was widely known and loved throughout the Port Washington community, where she served for decades as the librarian at Weber Junior High School and in numerous community groups and activities. Above all, she was an adored and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be forever treasured and remembered by her family and all those who knew her.

