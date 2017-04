Joan DiBianco, age 82, formerly of Port Washington, died on April 7, 2017. Joan was a retired art teacher from Plainview High School. She was a past resident of Toms Point and had been active in the Port Washington Senior Center. A memorial service will be held at Austin F. Knowles, Inc. Funeral Home, 128 Main St., Port Washington at noon on Saturday, May 6, 2017.