Inside The Classrooms At St. Peter’s School

Mock Trial Competition

St. Peter’s Middle School Mock Trial Team was awarded second place at a recent mock trial competition. Fourteen teams competed against each other at the competition. St. Peter’s Mock Trial team competes under the supervision of one of their teachers, Eleanor Cosentino. The team practices on a weekly basis throughout the year and competes at various tournaments, including one at St. John’s University. The students write their own opening and closing arguments, pose objections, cross-examine witnesses and enter evidence.

STEM Fair

St. Peter’s School held its annual STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) Fair. Science teacher Mrs. Merilee Lehmuller oversaw students in grades five to eight as they chose their topics.

“Students chose their own project ideas,” said Lehmuller. “They had to make sure they were solving a problem and they had to design solutions to that problem.”

Students created a prototype that they then tested. Once tested, they had to redesign it to improve it and document their findings.

Lehmuller worked collaboratively with the math and art teachers to oversee the students as they completed their projects in school.

One project per grade will go on to the Diocesan STEM Fair this month. The students whose projects are moving on to the Diocesan Fair are: Fifth grade: Jillian Jinete and Makenna Fay; sixth grade: Johnny Nawojchik and James Kinsey; seventh grade: Kiera Cucunato and Annie Penha; eighth grade: Ava Whitting and Jocelyn Lara.

Recent St. Peter’s Alum In College

St. Peter’s recent alum who graduated high school in June have gone on to the following impressive colleges: University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business; Dartmouth College; Boston College; University of Notre Dame; Villanova University; School of Visual Arts (SVA); American University; Binghamton University; Drexel University; Elon University; Fairfield University; Loyola University; High Point University; Marquette University; Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI); Santa Clara University; Pennsylvania State University; Providence College; Perdue University; Quinnipiac University; University of Tampa; University of Miami; University of Dayton; University of Delaware; University of St. Andrews, Scotland; and Marist College.

—Submitted by St. Peter’s