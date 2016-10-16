Hungry? Restaurant Week Kicks Off Today In Port

Tired of cooking? Luckily, Sunday, Oct. 16, kicks off the Port Washington’s Restaurant Week. Well, with over 50 restaurants, Port Washington has long been known as the restaurant capital of Long Island. This is week for you! For the second year, Port Washington will host its own Restaurant Week which is being organized by the Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District (BID).

Starting Sunday, October 16 and running through Sunday, Oct. 23, all of the participating restaurants will be offering a three-course Prix-Fixe menu for just $25. (On Saturday, Oct. 22 only available to 7 p.m.)

This is going to be the biggest and best culinary celebration you have ever experienced. No matter where you rest your fork, you’ll be part of an innovative cuisine….. So it’s time to visit the restaurant you’ve always wanted to try and return once again to your favorite neighborhood spot. You can choose international cuisines, including Irish, Mid-Eastern, Latin American and Italian or you can enjoy a delicious dinner at an American or Seafood restaurants as well.

The following restaurants will be participating. To view all of their Prix-Fixe menus, please visit www.portwashingtonbid.org and click on “Restaurant Week”:

Ayhan’s Shish-Kebab Restaurant, BareBurger, Bosphorus Cafe Grill, Diwan Indian Restaurant, f.i.s.h on main, Frank’s Pizza, Gino’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, Guajiro Restaurant, Hana, Harbor Q, Louie’s Oyster Bar & Grille, Marco’s Waterfront Grill, Mi Ranchito Grill, Mojito Café, O’Hara’s Ale House & Grill, Port Thai Place, Rosso Uptown, Sullivan’s Quay, Toscanini Ristorante Italiano, The Wild Goose, Wild Honey on Main, and Yummy Gyro. Finn McCool’s is not yet open but hopes to be back sometime in November.

This awesome will be an exciting way to discover new favorite and enjoy old favorites. Here is an opportunity to experience the best of Port Washington faire during Restaurant Week and see why Port Washington is known as the restaurant capital of Long Island.