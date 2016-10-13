House Of Tudors

Architectural tastes vary, but for many people, there’s something timeless about Tudors. English in origin, this architectural style is notable for its use of steeply pitched roofs, stucco and half timbering. In this particular instance, the focus is going to be on a home that recently sold in the Baxter Estates section. It was constructed in 1929 and located at 26 Central Dr. It sold for $1,300,000 on Aug. 16 and sits on a 16,608-square foot lot and includes three bedrooms and two full and one half baths.

Amenities include a laundry room, a living room with a fireplace, a den with a fireplace and a bluestone patio. There is a formal dining room, a master suite with a sitting area and bath, an eat-in kitchen, central air conditioning and inground sprinklers. Real estate taxes are $24,982.