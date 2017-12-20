North Shore Animal League America is joining forces with Zappos for Good, the charitable arm of Zappos.com, to continue their “Home for the Pawlidayz,” campaign on Friday, Dec. 22 to Sunday, Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 at North Shore Animal League America.

Zappos.com is a service company at the core. They are extending their special brand of service to customers in a different way where they will be rescuing both pets and humans and uniting them as best friends. That’s why they will be sponsoring free adoptions for approved adopters at North Shore Animal League America, Friday through Sunday, dogs, cats, puppies and kittens.

Friday, 12/22: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, 12/23: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, 12/24: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

North Shore Animal League America is located at 25 Davis Ave. Port Washington, NY 11050.