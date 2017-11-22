Home For The Pawlidays

North Shore Animal League America is joining forces with Zappos for Good, the charitable arm of Zappos.com for “Home for the Pawlidayz,” Friday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 26 at North Shore Animal League America, Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue and K9 Kastle.

Zappos.com is a service company at the core. They are extending their special brand of service to customers in a different way where they will be rescuing both pets and humans and uniting them as best friends. That’s why they will be sponsoring FREE adoptions for approved adopters at local area shelters in the New York area and across the country. This means Zappos will cover all qualifying adoption fees for select shelters Friday through Sunday, for dogs, cats, puppies and kittens. For more information about the schedule of events go to www.animalleague.org.

North Shore Animal League America: 25 Davis Avenue, Port Washington, NY 11050; Hours: Fri-12-8 pm, Sat and Sun 12-10 pm