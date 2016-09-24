Home Fashions

Add pizzazz to every room with these extraordinary accessories

Looking to frnish your home in a way that is elegant yet edgy? Look no further than White + One on Main Street in Port Washington. Equipped with the latest trends, the shop contains conventional home goods accented with interesting details from local designers and artists.

White + One sits at the very end of the strip of Main Street, just overlooking the waterfront. Upon walking through its doors, visitors can’t help but feel as though they’ve been transported into the pages of a picture-perfect catalog. Complete with furniture, unique lighting fixtures and elegant accessories, White + One has the means to turn any home into a work of art.

Susan Micelotta, owner of White + One, is not your average purveyor of home goods. Her true passion is interior design, and each item in her store is handpicked according to her eye for beauty and predictions for upcoming trends. Micelotta shares her thoughts regarding what we’ll see in the upcoming autumn months.

Last fall was highlighted by pops of deep purple, similar to the accents of dark and royal blue we can expect to see this fall.

When it comes to blending different tones and hues, the key is to begin with a neutral palette and build from there. Don’t be afraid to mix and match furniture and accessories in various shades of gray, brown and beige.

Though nontraditional, mixing metals is a rising trend we will begin to see in high-end interior design. Brass with silver, silver with gold or a combination of all of the above is sure to catch the eye and give a room added dimension.

“People tend to be cautious of mixing and matching metals, but there’s nothing to fear,” says the store owner.

Black is the new black when it comes to accent pieces. A small black centerpiece or black frames spread across the walls will break up the neutral base or whiteness of any room.

“Black is bolder than ever,” says Micelotta.

Who says art has to be pretentious? Illuminate a clean wall with off-beat modern art by local and independent artists. The designer prefers scouting surrounding neighborhoods for one-of-a-kind masterpieces, rather than purchasing from any mass retailer.

Micelotta’s talent for identifying what’s hot before it’s hot is what makes White + One a great Main Street attraction. To make your home stand out from the rest, and impress anyone who steps foot through the front door, take a trip to White + One and see what Micelotta has in store.

Find the latest home accessories at White + One at 309 Main Street on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.