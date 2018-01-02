Holiday Window Decorating Contest Winners

Port Washington looks beautiful and festive for the holidays. The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce has decorated the lampposts on Main Street with garland, lights and red bows. The BID has installed lit snowflakes on the utility poles. Falconer Florist has decorated the train station with wreaths and garland. Residents Forward created a winter wonderland in the garden in front of the train station. And stores throughout town have outdone themselves with beautiful decorations in their attempt to win the Chamber of Commerce Window Decorating Contest.

The Chamber’s judges were Mariann Dalimonte, Beth Fiore, Debbie Greco, Elizabeth Johnson, Marie Marcellino and Laurie Scheinman. Many stores participated and it was a challenge to pick just three winners. The judges were impressed by the effort and creativity that went into so many of the window displays. They were able to agree on the following stores as the best of the best.

The first place winner was Painting With Flowers at 298 Main St. Their windows sparkle with holiday cheer and everyone loved their message about shopping locally.

Second place went to Sullivan’s Quay at 541 Port Washington Blvd. Their beautiful holiday façade is both festive and elegant.

Third place went to Alper’s Hardware at 81 Main St. The judges were impressed with the festive holiday scene created from paint cans and other products sold in the store.

Special Honorable Mention went to Anthony’s World of Floors at 49 Manorhaven Blvd., Attelia Baby at 184 Main St., Bach To Rock at 1015 Port Washington Blvd., Dolphin Books at 299 Main St., Gino’s Pizza at 48 Main St., Kitchens & Baths by Precision at 1 A Manorhaven Blvd., Massage Envy at 47 Main St., PW Mailroom at 191 Main St., Wright Music at 5 Main St., and Yummy Gyro at 82 Main St.

Chamber co-presidents Warren Schein and Mitch Schwartz believe that all the stores that entered the contest were winners, as their windows announce to everyone that they care about the community and promote the holiday spirit in our town. Shop Local and Try Port First for all your holiday needs. For information about where to buy that special item on your gift list, call the chamber at 516-883-6566 or visit www.pwguide.com.