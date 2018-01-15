Buenvenido La Placita Supermarket Opens Its Doors In Port Washington

A new supermarket catering to the Hispanic and Port community has opened its doors at the former site of Port Beer Distributors in Manorhaven. La Placita Supermarket at 152 Shore Road is the third store opened in the New York area- the other two locations include Glen Cove and New Rochelle, New York. The store caters to the Hispanic community.

According to the company’s website La Placita Supermarket allows shoppers buy food to make Mexican, South and Central American food or Peruvian or Colombian cuisine. It is the place to get everything.

La Placita carries international products from a variety of countries in their store.

The meat department carrier all different kinds of meats like chicken legs, pork chops, oxtail, pig feet and beef tripe, as well as deli meats and cheeses sliced-to-order. The frozen foods section offers many foods such as tamales, frozen treats, fruits and vegetables originating from countries like Peru, Colombia, Guatemala, Argentina and Ecuador, among many others. For easier access, each country’s products, the products are separated and distinguished by their respective flags all throughout the store.

Some of the featured international grocery items include bottle marinades and sauces, Maseca corn flour, dried Peruvian potatoes, piloncillo (Mexican sugar) and fresh daily made Mexican bread to name a few of the products. Their vast spice section carries a variety of dried herbs and spices like Mexican oregano and achiote and they carry an impressive array of Latin American cheeses.

La Placita Supermarket is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. All major credit card accepted.