Helping Hands

Neighbors support one another through these philanthropic efforts

A collection of charitable organizations enhance our community in copious ways. To shed light on their missions, we highlight the efforts of several nonprofits, including Landmark on Main Street, a community cultural center, which houses a theater, gym and meeting spaces; PWGreen, which strives to protect natural areas, promote eco-friendly living and provide environmental education; Spectrum Designs Foundation, a social enterprise that offers training and employment to individuals with autism in its decorative apparel business; and Sands Point Preserve Conservancy, which provides year-round educational and cultural programs on the magnificent mansions and grounds of the former Guggenheim Estate.

A Starry Night Comes to the Landmark in November

Each year, Landmark on Main Street holds an extravagant fundraising event. Since 1995, the annual Spotlight Gala has helped provide administrative and operating funds for its theater, gym and meeting spaces, enabling Landmark to offer the facilities to community groups at below-market rental rates and allowing the community cultural center to showcase high-quality performing artists with affordable ticket prices.

The 2016 gala, scheduled for Saturday, November 5, will honor Kay and Leo Ullman and the Spectrum Designs Foundation. At A Starry Night in Port Washington, this year’s headliner will be Laura Benanti, the recent Tony nominee for She Loves Me Off Broadway. The evening will include a VIP cocktail party, honoree recognition, a concert and a buffet supper catered by Alan Feinstein’s H on the Harbor in a huge tent in the Town of North Hempstead’s Blumenfeld Park.

Learn more at www.landmarkonmainstreet.org.

PWGreen Protects Port’s Natural Spaces

Formed in 2002 by a group of concerned citizens compelled to protest the school district’s potential plans to develop the 17-acre property next to Guggenheim Elementary School, PWGreen is dedicated to protecting natural areas, promoting eco-friendly living and providing environmental education. The group engaged local naturalists to study this parcel of land and discovered that it was a perfect outdoor classroom to instruct local students in environmental education.

Following New York State science curriculum, PWGreen has worked with the school district to provide free field trips with hands-on instruction to more than 1,000 elementary and high school students. The group has also participated in many environmental cleanups and has been working with local government to promote the protection of Port’s remaining wild open spaces.

For more information, visit www.pwgreen.org.

Spectrum Designs’ Night in White Party

Spectrum Designs Foundation raised more than $175,000 at its 6th annual Night in White Party on Thursday, July 28. At the Believe, Build, Belong to a Legacy Capital Campaign at North Hempstead Country Club, Senator Jack M. Martins was honored, along with John and Amy Beyer, John and Debbie Bowman, Holes for Hope, Wayne and Loren King, North Shore Autism Circle, and Steve and Lori Scrobe.

Spectrum Designs, which offers training and employment to individuals with autism at its T-shirt imprinting and embroidery business, has outgrown its current space and will use the funds to purchase 366 Main Street.

Located in Port since 2011, Spectrum currently employs 47 young adults and teens. The new building will provide an additional 5,000-square feet of production space for expanded printing capacity and increased job opportunities for those with autism.

For more information, visit www.spectrumdesigns.org.

Sands Point Preserve’s Haunted Hempstead House Gala

To support Sands Point Preserve Conservancy’s mission to restore and maintain the opulent mansions and grounds of the former Guggenheim Estate as well as provide cultural and educational programming for families and adults, the organization is planning a spooktacular gala this fall.

The conservancy’s Haunted Hempstead House Gala will be held on Friday, October 21, from 7 to 11 p.m. Broadway Fright Night includes dinner and a show, featuring top Broadway actors performing songs from scary musicals.

Plus, for the very brave, an optional special preview of the terrifyingly fun Halloween show will be on display throughout the mansion

on the weekends leading up to Halloween on October 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30.

For information, call 516-304-5076 or visit www.sandspointpreserveconservancy.org.